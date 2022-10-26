VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced that Daniel Kim, VP Corporate Development of the Company, will attend and present at the ThinkEquity investor conference taking place at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The Company is scheduled to present at 12:30 p.m. ET on October 26 and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

Investors interested in attending and meeting directly with Siyata are welcome to contact the Company's Investor Relations team whose contact details are below or sign up via the conference portal. The ThinkEquity investor conference is a leading small cap event showcasing over 70 small and micro-cap companies.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Investor Relations (Canada):

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

[email protected]

Investor Relations (United States):

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

[email protected]

1-800 RED-CHIP (733-2447)

407-491-4499

Siyata Mobile Corporate:

Daniel Kim, VP of Corporate Development

Siyata Mobile Inc.

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

--END--

SOURCE: Siyata Mobile, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720989/Siyata-to-Present-at-ThinkEquity-Investor-Conference-on-October-26



