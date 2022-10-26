Sol-Millennium Launching Insujet™ at the 2022 Diabetes Canada and CSEM Professional Conference and Provides Purchase Order

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / NuGen Medical Devices Inc. ( TSXV:NGMD, Financial)(OTCQB:NGMDF) ("NuGen'' or the "Company"), a leader in needle-free drug delivery, is pleased to announce the official launch of its InsuJet™ devices in Canada. SOL-MILLENNIUM Medical Group ("Sol-Millennium" or "Sol-M"), a global healthcare company dedicated to the design, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality medical devices and personal protective equipment for patients and clinicians around the world, has registered as an exhibitor at the 2022 Diabetes Canada/Canadian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (CSEM) Professional Conference, where it will launch the InsuJet™ product for Canada. NuGen will be attending the conference to support this Sol-M initiative.

"The 2022 Diabetes Canada/CSEM Professional Conference is the premier event in Canada for professionals specializing in the treatment of diabetes and is the ideal platform to launch the InsuJet™, needle-free injection device, with our partners, Sol-M," said Michael Wright, CEO of NuGen. "The team from NuGen will also be in attendance to support this milestone for the Company."

The 2022 Diabetes Canada/CSEM Professional Conference will be held in person at the Calgary Telus Convention Centre in Calgary, Alberta and will take place during Diabetes Awareness Month from November 9 - 12, 2022. Portions of the conference will also be available virtually.

To support the Canadian launch, Sol-Millenium has placed a purchase order for 250 InsuJet™ devices and components as part of their 2022 commitment of 750 starter kits. The exclusivity agreement has a larger commitment of 5,300 devices in 2023 and 8,200 devices in 2024 for a total commitment of 14,250 devices (plus components) for the initial 2.5years of the 5year term. Based on internal analysis, each device sold represents approximately CDN$650* in revenue to NuGen over the approximately three-year lifetime of a device. (See press release dated July 5th 2022.)

Michael Wright, chief executive officer of Nugen Medical Devices. "The InsuJet provides 5,000 injections of insulin, which reduces long-term costs of injections, eliminates hazardous biomedical waste as well as needle-stick injuries, all while delivering the medication without anxiety. This not only reduces financial strain on the patient but removes an enormous financial burden on the health care system and the environment. We are very excited to be working with a global leader in the diabetes care market and believe our device will be able to capture significant market share from traditional hypodermic single use needles market. "

According to Diabetes Canada, "Today, there are more than 5.7 million Canadians living with diagnosed diabetes (type 1 or type 2 diabetes), however, there are 11.7 million Canadians living with diabetes or prediabetes, a condition that, if left unmanaged, can develop into type 2 diabetes. Diabetes is also costing the healthcare system $30 billion per year to treat people with diabetes. The high prevalence of diabetes and its overwhelming impact in our communities and health-care system mean that we must further diabetes research."

*Based on 5,000 injections per device, dependent on the patient using 3ml or 10ml vials, the dosage of insulin, and the frequency of injections per day

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet™ and PetJet™ needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

www.nugenmd.com

