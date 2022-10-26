SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. ( HCP), a leading provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced a go-to-market and development collaboration with Intel. This collaboration will accelerate migration to the cloud with HashiCorp Terraform, new operational efficiency optimizations for Intel Xeon-based platforms, and supporting services from Intel’s extensive global ecosystem.



Digital transformation efforts are still in the early stages for most organizations, with smart cloud migration being a core component of these efforts. Organizations migrating targeted workloads from private data centers to the cloud have challenges with their existing tools and often lack the skills required to execute effectively.

HashiCorp and Intel aim to address these challenges through this collaboration from two industry leaders — combining HashiCorp Terraform, which organizations rely on to standardize infrastructure provisioning and management for cloud and private data centers, and Intel’s best-in-class processors. Terraform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times by enterprises worldwide for infrastructure automation, and Intel processors continue to be the industry standard for organizations to run their workloads in their private data centers or cloud environments.

Intel will invest in a new migration offering to support and integrate with public cloud providers. The offering will include the following:

HashiCorp Terraform Cloud or Enterprise license for infrastructure provisioning and management.

for infrastructure provisioning and management. HashiCorp Sentinel policies for Intel intended to validate that the chosen Intel instances comply with business planning, preventing costly re-deploys or using less performant instances during initial provisioning and “Day 2” management and operations.

intended to validate that the chosen Intel instances comply with business planning, preventing costly re-deploys or using less performant instances during initial provisioning and “Day 2” management and operations. Cloud migration services through Intel’s network of partners, including Integrated Service Providers and Systems Integrators. Customers can purchase efficient and cost-effective cloud computing resources through public cloud providers for their cloud migration to support their business needs.



“We are pleased to work with Intel on this program to help accelerate cloud migrations,” said Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO, HashiCorp. “HashiCorp’s products help the world’s largest enterprises automate the provisioning, networking, and security that underlie their cloud operations. This collaboration will make the process of migrating to the cloud easier and more effective for companies all over the world.”

“Intel and HashiCorp see an opportunity to deliver optimizations through automated infrastructure provisioning that ensures customers realize the return and value from their cloud investments. Through this collaboration, HashiCorp is leveraging Intel® Xeon® processor technology and creating a library of Intel recommendations using Policy as Code (PaC) to influence the developer experience at the point of consumption,” said Janet George, corporate vice president and general manager of the Cloud and Enterprise Solutions Group, Intel.

The cloud migration offering will be available in early 2023 through the AWS Marketplace and Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary™, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers products as open source, enterprise, and as managed cloud services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp .

