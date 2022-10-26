CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / The 2022 TITAN Business Awards event, which honors the achievements of entrepreneurs and organizations globally, revealed that Modern Pro Solutions, (OTC PINK:HVCW) an energy company that is changing the way homeowners power their homes, was awarded "Startup of the Year" and "Best Workplace of the Year" for the company's community and environmental impact.

"We are as proud to have built a workplace deemed best-in-class by TITAN as we are to have been awarded ‘Startup of the Year,'" says Bobby Tetsch, Founder & CEO, Modern Pro Solutions, who founded the company in 2016. "Nurturing and growing professionals who are committed to making our world a better place environmentally is deeply significant to me personally. and I am deeply honored to receive these two prestigious awards."

In August 2022, Inc. revealed that Modern Pro Solutions was ranked No. 87 overall on its annual Inc. 5000 list, No. 13 in California and No. 5 in the Energy sector, in the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America with a stratospheric three-year revenue growth rate of 4,906%.

Bobby Tetsch founded Modern Pro Solutions (formerly Pacific Energy Network) to leverage his nearly 20 years of field and managerial experience in all aspects of home and business services, maintenance, and owner support.

Since starting Modern Pro Solutions, a full-service residential and commercial rooftop solar energy company, Mr. Tetsch has led an ambitious vertical integration. In 2021, Modern Pro Solutions expanded its footprint from residential solar and structured a parent company that manages subsidiary roofing, solar, HVAC, smart home, business consulting, distribution, and business financing.

The TITAN Business Awards' primary goal is to acknowledge the achievements of entrepreneurs and organizations globally. The competition does not differentiate between small or big players in the market, and honors excellence impartially on the level playing field they have created. Only those who qualify can become honorary TITANs.

"Despite this being the second season for this competitive year, we received a staggering number of entries, all of which demonstrated remarkable qualities of excellence," Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA, remarked. "It is particularly motivating to see so many parties still actively engaging in excellent practices in their businesses. It really does come through clearly from their submissions."

About Modern Pro Solutions:

Founded in 2016 by Bobby Tetsch, Modern Pro Solutions (OTC PINK: HVCW) provides full-service, residential and commercial rooftop solar energy services, roofing, HVAC, smart home, business consulting, distribution, and business financing. For more information, visit Modern Pro Solutions' website.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, LIT Talent Awards, London Photography Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, and iLuxury Awards.

IAA's mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled the TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.

