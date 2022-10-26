UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) ( FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced it hosted a check presentation of their sponsorship of the Queens Borough President Tech + Innovation Challenge at the Flushing Bank branch located at 89-12 Sutphin Blvd, Jamaica, Queens.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Flushing Bank is proud to be the exclusive bank sponsor of this exciting initiative. As a longtime member of the Queens community, we are excited to be part of the Borough President’s vision to transform Queens into a leading hub of innovation and technology. We recognize that businesses are the economic engine that contribute to the prosperity of our communities. As a community bank, our mission is to go beyond the traditional deposit and lending services and provide meaningful support to the Queens communities.”

“As we rebuild our economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Queens must be a true incubator of innovation and a leader of the growing tech movement. With the Queens Tech + Innovation Challenge, we’re empowering some of the brightest minds in the borough to ensure just that,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “I’m deeply grateful to Flushing Bank for their steadfast support of this initiative and their partnership in the critical work ahead of us to create a thriving tech economy here in The World’s Borough.”

