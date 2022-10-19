SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP/NY recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 235 stocks valued at a total of $422.00Mil. The top holdings were CVX(3.89%), WMB(3.70%), and MPLX(3.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP/NY’s top five trades of the quarter.

SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP/NY reduced their investment in NYSE:OKE by 16,000 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.47.

On 10/19/2022, ONEOK Inc traded for a price of $55.18 per share and a market cap of $24.63Bil. The stock has returned -9.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ONEOK Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-book ratio of 4.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP/NY bought 3,650 shares of NYSE:PXD for a total holding of 30,872. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $228.44.

On 10/19/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $249.59 per share and a market cap of $59.11Bil. The stock has returned 40.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-book ratio of 2.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.80 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP/NY reduced their investment in NYSE:IIPR by 5,100 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.01.

On 10/19/2022, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc traded for a price of $92.535 per share and a market cap of $2.59Bil. The stock has returned -59.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.11 and a price-sales ratio of 10.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP/NY reduced their investment in NYSE:MMP by 12,225 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.19.

On 10/19/2022, Magellan Midstream Partners LP traded for a price of $49.63 per share and a market cap of $10.32Bil. The stock has returned 6.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magellan Midstream Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-book ratio of 5.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP/NY reduced their investment in NAS:SBNY by 3,100 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.74.

On 10/19/2022, Signature Bank traded for a price of $151.33 per share and a market cap of $9.50Bil. The stock has returned -48.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Signature Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

