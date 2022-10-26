Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (“TSIA”) (NASDAQ: TSIA); n/k/a Latch, Inc. (“Latch”) (NASDAQ: LTCH) breached their fiduciary duties to TSIA’s shareholders. If you were a TSIA shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether TSIA’s board of directors or executive officers breached their duties of disclosure, duties of candor, and requirements to act in good faith, and whether TSIA’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On June 3, 2021, TSIA shareholders of record as of May 11, 2021, approved a merger between TSIA and Latch’s predecessor company.

On August 25, 2022, after the market closed, Latch revealed that it would restate financial statements for 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 due to revenue recognition errors related to the sale of hardware devices. Specifically, the Company stated that “certain revenue recognition errors occurred as a result of unreported sales arrangements due to sales activity that was inconsistent with the Company’s internal controls and procedures.”

The stock price has declined by over 87% since the merger, with shares currently trading at $1.24/share.

What You Can Do

If you were a TSIA shareholder, you may have legal claims against TSIA's directors and officers.

