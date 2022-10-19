Evensky & Katz LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2333 Ponce De Leon Boulevard Coral Gables, FL 33134

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $844.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(19.65%), IWV(10.72%), and ITOT(7.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Evensky & Katz LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Evensky & Katz LLC bought 847,013 shares of BATS:DFIC for a total holding of 1,156,273. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.46.

On 10/19/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $19.46 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ISTB by 332,174 shares. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.02.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.725 per share and a market cap of $5.07Bil. The stock has returned -8.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, Evensky & Katz LLC bought 182,385 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 308,829. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.77.

On 10/19/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.01 per share and a market cap of $10.13Bil. The stock has returned -5.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JHMD by 212,620 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.83.

On 10/19/2022, John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF traded for a price of $24.47 per share and a market cap of $393.80Mil. The stock has returned -25.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a price-book ratio of 1.31.

During the quarter, Evensky & Katz LLC bought 66,552 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 841,198. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $81.39 per share and a market cap of $38.20Bil. The stock has returned -19.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a price-book ratio of 3.05.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.