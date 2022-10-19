GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE GRAND CENTRAL PLACE NEW YORK, NY 10165

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 206 stocks valued at a total of $602.00Mil. The top holdings were OLED(9.15%), AAPL(4.65%), and MSFT(3.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 41,201 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 10/19/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $185.01 per share and a market cap of $390.27Bil. The stock has returned -20.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-book ratio of 11.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.13 and a price-sales ratio of 14.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 3,320,692 shares of NAS:AXDX for a total holding of 7,302,956. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.66.

On 10/19/2022, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc traded for a price of $1.51 per share and a market cap of $149.09Mil. The stock has returned -76.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 1 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.28 and a price-sales ratio of 7.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 29,934 shares of NAS:OLED for a total holding of 583,570. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.69.

On 10/19/2022, Universal Display Corp traded for a price of $95.15 per share and a market cap of $4.50Bil. The stock has returned -47.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Universal Display Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-book ratio of 3.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.13 and a price-sales ratio of 7.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 6,290 shares of NYSE:AXP for a total holding of 55,180. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.36.

On 10/19/2022, American Express Co traded for a price of $142.68 per share and a market cap of $107.66Bil. The stock has returned -17.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Express Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-book ratio of 4.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 1,993 shares of NAS:ASML for a total holding of 8,266. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $501.02.

On 10/19/2022, ASML Holding NV traded for a price of $419.63 per share and a market cap of $167.15Bil. The stock has returned -46.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ASML Holding NV has a price-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-book ratio of 22.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.55 and a price-sales ratio of 8.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.