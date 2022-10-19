JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 157 stocks valued at a total of $572.00Mil. The top holdings were EMR(4.99%), BMY(4.73%), and PFE(4.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC bought 27,900 shares of NYSE:GNRC for a total holding of 33,500. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $229.23.

On 10/19/2022, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $110.585 per share and a market cap of $7.06Bil. The stock has returned -76.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-book ratio of 2.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 39,640-share investment in NYSE:MMM. Previously, the stock had a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.19 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $113.47 per share and a market cap of $62.89Bil. The stock has returned -34.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-book ratio of 4.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:GSK by 66,561 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.57.

On 10/19/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $31.2158 per share and a market cap of $63.34Bil. The stock has returned -17.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 185,250-share investment in NYSE:ELAN. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.48 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Elanco Animal Health Inc traded for a price of $11.815 per share and a market cap of $5.60Bil. The stock has returned -63.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elanco Animal Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC bought 30,138 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 42,251. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.76.

On 10/19/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $115.96 per share and a market cap of $340.60Bil. The stock has returned -28.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

