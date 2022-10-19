Louisiana State Employees Retirement System recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System is a public trust fund based out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The organization was originally established in 1946 and is currently headed by board chair Judge William Kleinpeter, who believes that “the most important aspect of the LASERS mission is to provide a sound retirement plan for our members.” Louisiana State Employees Retirement System is composed out of 13 members, nine of whom are elected by membership which is further specified into 6 being elected by active members and the remaining 3 being elected by retirees. The final 4 seats on the board are occupied by the Louisiana State Treasurer, the Chair of the Senate Committee on Retirement, the Chair of the House Committee on Retirement, and the Commissioner of the Division of Administration. The agency currently pays out approximately $1.2 billion annually in total benefits and has over 40,000 employees and over 47,000 retirees with approximately 93% of its retirees living in Louisiana. Funding for Louisiana State Employees Retirement System comes from three main sources: earnings to investments that the agency manages, employee contributions to the agency, and employer contributions to the agency. The market value, as of 2015, of the agency’s assets is $11.4 billion and the agency had a fiscal year market return of 1.7%. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System manages approximately one third of its investments internally, allocating its assets across a variety of classes. The company allocates its assets in the domestic equity, international equity, fixed income, alternative assets, and private equity classes with the highest allocations being in the Large Cap Index Fund S&P 500 and International Large Cap Core – MSCI, each of which makes up over $1.2 billion of its total assets. Both of these highest asset allocations are managed internally by the Louisiana State Employees Retirement System.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1498 stocks valued at a total of $3.42Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.02%), MSFT(4.90%), and AMZN(2.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s top five trades of the quarter.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 10,901,800 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/19/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $99.05 per share and a market cap of $1,300.54Bil. The stock has returned -30.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-book ratio of 5.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 10,497,000 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/19/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $99.78 per share and a market cap of $1,302.21Bil. The stock has returned -30.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-book ratio of 5.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.04 and a price-sales ratio of 4.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 24,500 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $367.88 per share and a market cap of $277.42Bil. The stock has returned -17.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a price-book ratio of 3.35.

During the quarter, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 90,700 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 223,246. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $90.64 per share and a market cap of $61.19Bil. The stock has returned -17.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced their investment in ARCA:IJH by 33,700 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $227.41 per share and a market cap of $57.44Bil. The stock has returned -15.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.96.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

