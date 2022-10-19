ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 172 stocks valued at a total of $1.59Bil. The top holdings were KO(4.50%), ELV(3.05%), and MSFT(2.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC bought 16,302 shares of NAS:AVGO for a total holding of 98,450. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $510.87.

On 10/19/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $432.09 per share and a market cap of $175.15Bil. The stock has returned -12.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-book ratio of 8.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.34 and a price-sales ratio of 5.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 4,629-share investment in NAS:AVGOP.PFD. Previously, the stock had a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1598.97 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $1406.7 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -6.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-book ratio of 8.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.41 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC bought 826,720 shares of NAS:MQ for a total holding of 992,830. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.32.

On 10/19/2022, Marqeta Inc traded for a price of $6.845 per share and a market cap of $3.84Bil. The stock has returned -71.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marqeta Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.11 and a price-sales ratio of 6.10.

ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:GM by 183,407 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.7.

On 10/19/2022, General Motors Co traded for a price of $33.4536 per share and a market cap of $48.76Bil. The stock has returned -41.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Motors Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-book ratio of 0.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC bought 211,474 shares of NYSE:DXC for a total holding of 762,692. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.49.

On 10/19/2022, DXC Technology Co traded for a price of $27.66 per share and a market cap of $6.43Bil. The stock has returned -18.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DXC Technology Co has a price-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

