GAM Holding AG recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

HARDSTRASSE 201 ZURICH, V8 8037

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 222 stocks valued at a total of $1.31Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.72%), GOOGL(3.49%), and PTC(2.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GAM Holding AG’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 101,304 shares in NAS:NFLX, giving the stock a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $222.12 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $272.88 per share and a market cap of $121.30Bil. The stock has returned -57.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-book ratio of 6.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

GAM Holding AG reduced their investment in NAS:META by 151,377 shares. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/19/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $132.71 per share and a market cap of $358.04Bil. The stock has returned -60.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-book ratio of 2.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.84 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 761,364-share investment in NAS:NLOK. Previously, the stock had a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.12 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, NortonLifeLock Inc traded for a price of $21.385 per share and a market cap of $14.23Bil. The stock has returned -15.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NortonLifeLock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 132,900 shares in NAS:VCSH, giving the stock a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.92 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.5175 per share and a market cap of $39.20Bil. The stock has returned -8.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, GAM Holding AG bought 24,956 shares of NYSE:EPAM for a total holding of 32,232. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.56.

On 10/19/2022, EPAM Systems Inc traded for a price of $328.17 per share and a market cap of $18.84Bil. The stock has returned -48.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EPAM Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.87, a price-book ratio of 7.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.43 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

