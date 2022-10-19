Goodwin Daniel L recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $174.00Mil. The top holdings were KRG(50.89%), SPY(5.09%), and UNH(2.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Goodwin Daniel L’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 9,650-share investment in NYSE:AIG. Previously, the stock had a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.53 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, American International Group Inc traded for a price of $52.46 per share and a market cap of $39.82Bil. The stock has returned -8.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American International Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-book ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 7,100-share investment in NYSE:BALL. Previously, the stock had a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.49 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Ball Corp traded for a price of $48.645 per share and a market cap of $15.26Bil. The stock has returned -45.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ball Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-book ratio of 4.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 6,800-share investment in NYSE:ACC. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.15 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 36.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 2,000 shares in NYSE:TGT, giving the stock a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.1 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $154.24 per share and a market cap of $71.17Bil. The stock has returned -37.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-book ratio of 6.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.32 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 14,615-share investment in NYSE:DBRG. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.25 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, DigitalBridge Group Inc traded for a price of $13.04 per share and a market cap of $2.14Bil. The stock has returned -49.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DigitalBridge Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

