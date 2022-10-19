Waverton Investment Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $2.45Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.07%), V(5.83%), and COST(5.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:UNP by 469,974 shares. The trade had a 3.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $221.28.

On 10/19/2022, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $199.16 per share and a market cap of $124.28Bil. The stock has returned -9.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-book ratio of 9.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.77 and a price-sales ratio of 5.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 194,634 shares of NYSE:BMY for a total holding of 378,884. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.54.

On 10/19/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $70.975 per share and a market cap of $151.15Bil. The stock has returned 26.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-book ratio of 4.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 76,320 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 802,766. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 10/19/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $185.01 per share and a market cap of $390.27Bil. The stock has returned -20.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-book ratio of 11.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.13 and a price-sales ratio of 14.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 95,805 shares of NYSE:AXP for a total holding of 814,523. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.36.

On 10/19/2022, American Express Co traded for a price of $142.68 per share and a market cap of $107.66Bil. The stock has returned -17.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Express Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-book ratio of 4.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 200,501 shares of NAS:AMD for a total holding of 822,993. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.15.

On 10/19/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $56.99 per share and a market cap of $91.99Bil. The stock has returned -51.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

