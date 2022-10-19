Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $351.00Mil. The top holdings were VFVA(10.54%), RPV(8.37%), and MTUM(7.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. bought 15,900 shares of ARCA:DIA for a total holding of 17,098. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.85.

On 10/19/2022, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded for a price of $302.78 per share and a market cap of $26.69Bil. The stock has returned -12.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.37.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VV by 27,950 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.11.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $167.355 per share and a market cap of $23.22Bil. The stock has returned -19.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

During the quarter, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. bought 35,524 shares of BATS:VFVA for a total holding of 425,620. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.11.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $92.04 per share and a market cap of $643.90Mil. The stock has returned -8.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

The guru sold out of their 357,500-share investment in ARCA:PSLV. Previously, the stock had a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.63 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Sprott Physical Silver Trust traded for a price of $6.385 per share and a market cap of $2.89Bil. The stock has returned -22.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.84.

The guru sold out of their 11,700-share investment in ARCA:IWB. Previously, the stock had a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $218.33 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $202.14 per share and a market cap of $26.01Bil. The stock has returned -19.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a price-book ratio of 3.24.

