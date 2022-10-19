ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC /LA/ /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $142.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(8.96%), UNH(5.66%), and CVX(4.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC /LA/ /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 93,452-share investment in NAS:INTC. Previously, the stock had a 2.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.09 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $25.79 per share and a market cap of $105.87Bil. The stock has returned -50.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 26,575 shares in NAS:NVDA, giving the stock a 2.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.09 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $119.495 per share and a market cap of $297.41Bil. The stock has returned -46.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-book ratio of 12.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.20 and a price-sales ratio of 10.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC /LA/ /ADV bought 2,075 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 44,306. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.9.

On 10/19/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $43.37 per share and a market cap of $27.99Bil. The stock has returned -19.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC /LA/ /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 200 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/19/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $234.76 per share and a market cap of $1,754.17Bil. The stock has returned -22.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-book ratio of 10.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.07 and a price-sales ratio of 8.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC /LA/ /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 265 shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/19/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $113.87 per share and a market cap of $1,167.19Bil. The stock has returned -33.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 102.66, a price-book ratio of 8.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

