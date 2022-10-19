Fusion Family Wealth LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $665.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(16.39%), VEA(12.46%), and RWL(12.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 1,562,776 shares. The trade had a 9.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $35.86 per share and a market cap of $61.72Bil. The stock has returned -29.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

The guru established a new position worth 1,681,576 shares in NAS:BSCM, giving the stock a 5.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.16 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.21 per share and a market cap of $1.73Bil. The stock has returned 0.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 1,736,677-share investment in NAS:BSCQ. Previously, the stock had a 4.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.22 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $18.4313 per share and a market cap of $1.22Bil. The stock has returned -11.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 55,009 shares. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $336.66 per share and a market cap of $249.54Bil. The stock has returned -17.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.68.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VB by 84,470 shares. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.16.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $175.81 per share and a market cap of $38.74Bil. The stock has returned -21.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

