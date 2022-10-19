William Marsh Rice University recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6100 MAIN STREET HOUSTON, TX 77005

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $153.00Mil. The top holdings were BSM(74.17%), EOCW(15.72%), and ONEM(8.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were William Marsh Rice University’s top five trades of the quarter.

William Marsh Rice University reduced their investment in NAS:CFLT by 19,382 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.94.

On 10/19/2022, Confluent Inc traded for a price of $23.91 per share and a market cap of $6.73Bil. The stock has returned -64.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Confluent Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.82 and a price-sales ratio of 13.35.

The guru sold out of their 20,000-share investment in NYSE:BLND. Previously, the stock had a 0.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.84 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Blend Labs Inc traded for a price of $1.98 per share and a market cap of $463.90Mil. The stock has returned -85.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blend Labs Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The guru sold out of their 275,000-share investment in ARCA:GLD. Previously, the stock had a 26.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $174.73 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $151.5901 per share and a market cap of $49.20Bil. The stock has returned -8.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 10,646-share investment in NAS:HOOD. Previously, the stock had a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.81 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Robinhood Markets Inc traded for a price of $9.935 per share and a market cap of $8.81Bil. The stock has returned -76.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Robinhood Markets Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.92 and a price-sales ratio of 6.04.

The guru established a new position worth 739,111 shares in NAS:ONEM, giving the stock a 4.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.19 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, 1Life Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $17.085 per share and a market cap of $3.34Bil. The stock has returned -19.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 1Life Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

