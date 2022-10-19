Kopion Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $91.00Mil. The top holdings were FTI(9.56%), NATI(9.01%), and VRNS(8.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kopion Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 57,006 shares in NAS:TRUP, giving the stock a 3.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.15 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Trupanion Inc traded for a price of $52.06 per share and a market cap of $2.13Bil. The stock has returned -49.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trupanion Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -81.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Kopion Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DEN by 34,929 shares. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.64.

On 10/19/2022, Denbury Inc traded for a price of $96.33 per share and a market cap of $4.77Bil. The stock has returned 27.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Denbury Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-book ratio of 3.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

During the quarter, Kopion Asset Management, LLC bought 51,060 shares of NAS:VRNS for a total holding of 306,764. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.53.

On 10/19/2022, Varonis Systems Inc traded for a price of $25.89 per share and a market cap of $2.85Bil. The stock has returned -59.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Varonis Systems Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.28 and a price-sales ratio of 6.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Kopion Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HXL by 26,119 shares. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.21.

On 10/19/2022, Hexcel Corp traded for a price of $55.93 per share and a market cap of $4.70Bil. The stock has returned -4.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hexcel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-book ratio of 3.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Kopion Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SLP by 25,107 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.38.

On 10/19/2022, Simulations Plus Inc traded for a price of $46.3 per share and a market cap of $938.12Mil. The stock has returned 18.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Simulations Plus Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 81.33, a price-book ratio of 5.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.47 and a price-sales ratio of 18.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

