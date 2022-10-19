Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5755 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $62.00Mil. The top holdings were CCOR(18.02%), FMB(12.18%), and SPLG(6.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC bought 284,701 shares of ARCA:CCOR for a total holding of 378,051. The trade had a 13.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.06.

On 10/19/2022, Core Alternative ETF traded for a price of $30.64 per share and a market cap of $526.99Mil. The stock has returned 2.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Core Alternative ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a price-book ratio of 3.69.

The guru sold out of their 397,352-share investment in NAS:FTGC. Previously, the stock had a 11.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.46 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, FIRST TR EXCH VII traded for a price of $26.0199 per share and a market cap of $4.07Bil. The stock has returned 9.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC bought 119,906 shares of NAS:FMB for a total holding of 155,842. The trade had a 9.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.63.

On 10/19/2022, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF traded for a price of $49.1 per share and a market cap of $1.75Bil. The stock has returned -11.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 52,807-share investment in NAS:QTEC. Previously, the stock had a 6.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.54 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd traded for a price of $101.55 per share and a market cap of $1.36Bil. The stock has returned -39.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a price-book ratio of 5.05.

The guru sold out of their 83,899-share investment in ARCA:FXG. Previously, the stock had a 5.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.25 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $59.1 per share and a market cap of $599.97Mil. The stock has returned 4.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a price-book ratio of 2.73.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

