Pacific Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

840 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $64.00Mil. The top holdings were SJNK(85.40%), SRLN(9.90%), and HYG(2.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pacific Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SJNK by 2,332,521 shares. The trade had a 41.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.38.

On 10/19/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.92 per share and a market cap of $3.09Bil. The stock has returned -7.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.24.

Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:HYG by 738,628 shares. The trade had a 39.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.87.

On 10/19/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $72.165 per share and a market cap of $11.78Bil. The stock has returned -13.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.63.

The guru sold out of their 60,107-share investment in NYSE:XYL. Previously, the stock had a 3.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.89 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Xylem Inc traded for a price of $91.87 per share and a market cap of $16.54Bil. The stock has returned -25.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xylem Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-book ratio of 5.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.69 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 70,960-share investment in NYSE:FUN. Previously, the stock had a 2.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.55 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Cedar Fair LP traded for a price of $38.93 per share and a market cap of $2.22Bil. The stock has returned -14.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cedar Fair LP has a price-earnings ratio of 26.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 189,610-share investment in NYSE:BZH. Previously, the stock had a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.71 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Beazer Homes USA Inc traded for a price of $9.89 per share and a market cap of $307.12Mil. The stock has returned -44.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Beazer Homes USA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.66, a price-book ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.96 and a price-sales ratio of 0.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.