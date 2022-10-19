Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 328 stocks valued at a total of $620.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(7.42%), MCD(4.61%), and DUK(4.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC bought 82,789 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 246,951. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.53.

On 10/19/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $43.117 per share and a market cap of $13.43Bil. The stock has returned -17.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a price-book ratio of 3.32.

During the quarter, Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC bought 120,000 shares of NYSE:MATV for a total holding of 251,200. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.89.

On 10/19/2022, Mativ Holdings Inc traded for a price of $23.28 per share and a market cap of $1.28Bil. The stock has returned -29.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mativ Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC bought 38,038 shares of NAS:ESGU for a total holding of 129,356. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.16.

On 10/19/2022, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $81.35 per share and a market cap of $20.56Bil. The stock has returned -20.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a price-book ratio of 3.44.

During the quarter, Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC bought 7,387 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 11,275. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 10/19/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $326.975 per share and a market cap of $310.06Bil. The stock has returned 36.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 52.82, a price-book ratio of 36.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.66 and a price-sales ratio of 10.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC bought 84,835 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 172,190. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 10/19/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.3456 per share and a market cap of $24.88Bil. The stock has returned -14.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

