Prentice Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

110 LINDEN OAKS ROCHESTER, NY 14625

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $183.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(23.51%), VT(8.55%), and JEPI(8.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 239,754 shares in ARCA:VTI, giving the stock a 23.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $198.53 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $183.93 per share and a market cap of $246.68Bil. The stock has returned -19.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

Prentice Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPIP by 405,386 shares. The trade had a 11.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.06.

On 10/19/2022, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF traded for a price of $25.36 per share and a market cap of $2.35Bil. The stock has returned -12.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 198,664 shares in ARCA:VT, giving the stock a 8.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.52 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $80.325 per share and a market cap of $21.24Bil. The stock has returned -22.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a price-book ratio of 2.26.

The guru established a new position worth 92,664 shares in NAS:IEI, giving the stock a 5.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.05 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $112.835 per share and a market cap of $11.79Bil. The stock has returned -11.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 48,683 shares in ARCA:VIG, giving the stock a 3.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $148.19 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $139.0565 per share and a market cap of $58.84Bil. The stock has returned -12.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a price-book ratio of 4.16.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.