Retirement Planning Co of New England, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 208 stocks valued at a total of $138.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.93%), QQQ(2.51%), and AMZN(2.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Retirement Planning Co of New England, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,261-share investment in NYSE:FDX. Previously, the stock had a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $211.05 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $152.33 per share and a market cap of $39.65Bil. The stock has returned -31.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 15,970 shares in NYSE:GSK, giving the stock a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.57 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $31.2158 per share and a market cap of $63.34Bil. The stock has returned -17.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 8,306-share investment in ARCA:ULST. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.76 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $39.86 per share and a market cap of $367.53Mil. The stock has returned -0.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 3,787-share investment in NYSE:SYY. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.28 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $77.36 per share and a market cap of $39.20Bil. The stock has returned -2.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-book ratio of 28.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Retirement Planning Co of New England, Inc. bought 2,056 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 49,405. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/19/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.6084 per share and a market cap of $2,299.49Bil. The stock has returned -3.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-book ratio of 39.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.99 and a price-sales ratio of 6.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

