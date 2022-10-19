HB Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 577 stocks valued at a total of $4.70Bil. The top holdings were VTI(25.34%), VIG(9.84%), and JPST(6.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HB Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HB Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 350,847 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $183.93 per share and a market cap of $246.68Bil. The stock has returned -19.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

HB Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHE by 593,874 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.71.

On 10/19/2022, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $21.97 per share and a market cap of $7.45Bil. The stock has returned -29.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, HB Wealth Management, LLC bought 563,562 shares of ARCA:DFAU for a total holding of 914,020. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.85.

On 10/19/2022, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $25.89 per share and a market cap of $2.39Bil. The stock has returned -17.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.97.

HB Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AVUS by 185,193 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.67.

On 10/19/2022, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $64.77 per share and a market cap of $2.59Bil. The stock has returned -15.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

During the quarter, HB Wealth Management, LLC bought 137,979 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 813,575. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $81.4786 per share and a market cap of $38.20Bil. The stock has returned -19.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a price-book ratio of 3.05.

