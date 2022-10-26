Seres+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced the publication of Phase 3 clinical data in the %3Ci%3EJournal+of+the+American+Medical+Association%3C%2Fi%3E (JAMA), highlighting that the clinical benefits of investigational therapeutic SER-109 for preventing recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI) were apparent as early as two weeks post-treatment and sustained for at least 24 weeks.

With nearly 170,000 cases in the U.S. each year, rCDI is one of the top three most urgent bacterial threats in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is a leading cause of hospital-acquired infection. SER-109 is an investigational microbiome therapeutic composed of purified Firmicutes spores designed to reduce recurrence of rCDI, which shows promise to improve the current standard of care for this debilitating disease.

“We are honored to see these important findings published in such a well-regarded medical research journal,” said Lisa von Moltke, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Seres and publication co-author. “Recurrent C. difficile infection can be difficult to treat, and these findings further suggest that repopulating the GI tract with key protective bacteria via oral delivery has the potential to dramatically reduce the risk of recurrence.”

The JAMA paper summarizes data from the secondary endpoints of the multicenter, double-blind ECOSPOR III trial (NCT03183128), which enrolled 182 participants with a history of rCDI and randomly assigned them to receive either SER-109 or placebo. At each of the 4-, 12- and 24-week secondary endpoints, significantly fewer participants in the SER-109 group experienced a CDI recurrence, compared to the placebo group, building on the positive 8-week primary endpoint data published earlier this year in the %3Ci%3ENew+England+Journal+of+Medicine%3C%2Fi%3E.

While comorbidities were common among study participants in both arms of the study, SER-109 was well-tolerated with no serious treatment-related adverse events observed over the course of the 24-week study period.

The published manuscript, titled, “Extended Follow-up of Microbiome Therapeutic SER-109 Through 24 Weeks for Recurrent Clostridioides difficile Infection in a Randomized Clinical Trial” is available+online.

A Biologics License Application (BLA) for SER-109 has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Seres anticipates product approval and commercial launch in the first half of 2023.

About SER-109

SER-109 is an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate consisting of a consortium of highly purified Firmicutes spores, which normally live in a healthy microbiome. SER-109 is designed to prevent further recurrences of CDI by modulating the disrupted microbiome to a state that resists C. difficile colonization and growth. The SER-109 manufacturing purification process is designed to remove unwanted microbes, thereby reducing the risk of pathogen transmission beyond donor screening alone. The FDA has granted SER-109 Breakthrough Therapy designation and Orphan Drug designation for the prevention of rCDI.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres’ SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced to prevent further recurrences of C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class oral FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres is evaluating SER-155 in a Phase 1b study in patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to reduce incidences of gastrointestinal infections, bloodstream infections and graft-versus-host disease as well as additional preclinical stage programs targeting Infection Protection in medically compromised patients. The Company is also conducting research to inform further development of microbiome therapeutics for ulcerative colitis.

For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

