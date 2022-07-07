Boxing great Mike Tyson once said: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” The swift repricing of

fixed income markets thus far in 2022, the likes which we have not seen since the 1970s, appeared to knock many

investors on their heels.

By some accounts, the first half of 2022 was the worst bond market performance since ’88 – that is 1788.1 Interest

rates continued to march higher, equity markets continued to move lower, and inflation readings hit levels not seen for decades.

Many market participants that have been able to ride the wave of implicit Federal Reserve (Fed) support for the past

several years by favoring long duration and lower quality assets have experienced a painful year as persistently high

inflation has effectively forced the Fed to abandon its 15-year dovish stance.

Complacency and relaxed risk tolerance appeared to be the main drivers of declining yields and historically low creditspreads. With the Fed keeping rates near zero and buying increasing amounts of U.S. Treasuries, agency mortgagedbacked securities, and even high-yield corporate bonds – who could blame those that believed part of the Fed’s mission was to stamp out market volatility?

Markets now appear to be exiting a period where valuations were largely artificially propped up by huge injections of liquidity and easy policy by the Fed - not to mention extraordinary stimulus from the federal government. This transition has been painful for virtually every financial asset class, including equities, over the short term. Over the longer term, however, income is the most important determinant of fixed income returns, and we are approaching levels in the market that we have not seen in over a decade.

So where do we go from here?

In our view, fundamentals like cash flow generation, margins, balance sheet positioning have taken a back seat to

technical factors like momentum, yield and investor enthusiasm.

Post the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) many hungry investors, perhaps unknowingly, extended their risk profile

searching for yield during the low-rate years. Some resorted to purchasing unfamiliar products like bank loans or even using complex derivatives. In today’s environment, some of these holdings may be less liquid and harder to unwind. And many, with high duration, have simply fallen flat, delivering painful negative short-term return.

We believe the bond market has begun to return to a longer term-focused landscape where fundamentals again drive valuations. In our view, this is not only a healthier market, but one where managers focused on finding value through individual security selection have the potential to positively impact portfolio performance.

At Brandes, we have been managing fixed income portfolios in the same long-term, Graham & Dodd bottom-up style for nearly a quarter century. We build concentrated portfolios of cash-pay bonds, one security at a time. We don’t use leverage or derivatives – nothing exotic. We search for strong, tangible asset coverage and are willing to be extremely patient as we hunt for potentially mispriced opportunities. Further, we believe being small and nimble can be beneficial.

As with any investment, and in particular fixed income, time horizon is important. In the short term, interest rate increases can cause negative total returns. However, over a longer time horizon, higher yields should allow a diversified portfolio to generate a higher level of income, cushioning the impact.

At Brandes, we look at the current market as one filled with potential to add meaningful value through thoughtful

research and careful credit issue selection. The structural changes in Fed policy and to the market have the potential to create opportunities over the longer term for smaller more nimble managers like us that are focused on underlying credit fundamentals.

1Financial Times, July 7, 2022, Datawatch

The information provided in this material should not be considered a recommendation to purchase or sell any particular security. It should not be assumed that any security transactions, holdings, or sectors discussed were or will be profitable, or that the investment recommendations or decisions we make in the future will be profitable or will equal the investment performance discussed herein. Strategies discussed are subject to change at any time by the investment manager in its discretion due to market conditions or opportunities. Market conditions may impact performance. The performance results presented were achieved in particular market conditions which may not be repeated. Moreover, the current market volatility and uncertain regulatory environment may have a negative impact on future performance. The Brandes investment approach tends to result in portfolios that are materially different than their benchmarks with regard to characteristics such as risk, volatility, diversification, and concentration. The foregoing reflects the thoughts and opinions of Brandes Investment Partners® exclusively and is subject to change

without notice. Brandes Investment Partners® is a registered trademark of Brandes Investment Partners, L.P. in the United States and Canada.