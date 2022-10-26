Driven by our belief that the permanent impairment of capital is the greatest risk facing investors over the long term, gold serves as a long-duration potential hedge that we believe can provide these portfolios with a source of resilience across a wide variety of adverse circumstances— including both inflationary and deflationary environments as well as equity bear markets and sharp near-term selloffs—while also supporting real purchasing power across market cycles.

There are signs that institutional investors increasingly are looking toward gold to help meet a variety of portfolio needs, as years of very low interest rates have prompted the consideration of less-traditional pathways to desired goals. For example, a recent survey of institutional investors performed by Coalition Greenwich (fka Greenwich Associates) and the World Gold Council found that about 20% of respondents had specific gold allocations in their portfolios, and almost 40% of these anticipated increasing their allocations over the next three years. Among those institutions without exposure to gold but who have established a target or considered an investment, 40% planned to make an allocation.1

Our conversations with institutional clients and consultants about gold have revealed a similar swell of interest. In this paper, we respond to some of the questions we are asked most frequently when discussing gold and its application in institutional portfolios.

