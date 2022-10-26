Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 26, 2022!

David Rolfe Comments on Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor (

TSM, Financial) detracted from performance despite business performance that saw revenue growth accelerate to over +40% growth (in TWD) and lapped +20% revenue growth from a year ago. The Company is one of the few fabs in the world that is capable of manufacturing leading-edge integrated circuits (IC). TSM’s leading edge capacity is being absorbed by high-performance computing applications, particularly in the case of Apple, which has become an IC powerhouse over the past decade. The Company’s aggressive investment in leading-edge equipment, tight development with fabless IC designers and embrace of open development libraries, should continue to foster a superior competitive position and attractive long-term growth.

From

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners third-quarter 2022 shareholder letter.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
