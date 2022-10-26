Texas Pacific Land ( TPL, Financial) was a top contributor to performance during the quarter. Revenue vaulted over +80% as oil and gas royalties more than doubled, plus water sales nearly doubled. Most of this was driven by higher realized prices on the production of oil and gas on the Company’s acreage. Production of oil and gas also grew +21%. The Company’s royalty interests span over 880,000 acres in West Texas. Most of this land is located in the highly productive Delaware Basin within the Permian Basin. We expect development activity will continue to grow at a rapid pace in this region, primarily driven by both domestic and multinational producers looking to maximize returns on increasingly scarce oil and gas capital expenditures. Further, as the tragic war in Ukraine has unfolded, energy security has become an increasingly important issue for countries around the globe. The production of hydrocarbons on Texas Pacific’s acreage represents a "port in the storm" for the U.S. and for allies too that are dependent on the energy of hostile countries. It is difficult to know how any specific policy will evolve but possessing a commanding acreage position in one of the most productive regions in the country puts the Company in an excellent strategic and competitively advantaged position.

From David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners third-quarter 2022 shareholder letter.