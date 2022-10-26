Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 26, 2022!

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (

NYSE:KNX, Financial), one of North America’s largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, has released its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The release is currently available on the Knight-Swift investor relations website: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.knight-swift.com%2F and will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.

The company will hold a conference call this afternoon at 4:30 PM EDT to further discuss its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The dial in number for this conference call is +1 (888) 886-7786 (Conference ID: 53734203). Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the company’s investor relations website and will be available to download prior to the scheduled conference time. To view the presentation, please visit http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.knight-swift.com “Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Presentation.”

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221019005139r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005139/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles