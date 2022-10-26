NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty (:HR) today announced Ron M. Hubbard has been appointed as the Company’s Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Hubbard will be responsible for maintaining relationships with equity and debt investors and analysts to assist the investment community in understanding the Company’s strategy, business model and financial performance.



Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Hubbard worked in investor relations for two publicly traded REITs. Most recently, he was Vice President of Investor Relations at Duke Realty. He also has experience as an investment officer and senior analyst at a private real estate asset management firm.

