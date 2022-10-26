Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 26, 2022!

Larimar Therapeutics Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at the Upcoming International Congress for Ataxia Research

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) ( LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that data from the Company’s Phase 1 clinical program evaluating CTI-1601 as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia will be featured in three presentations at the upcoming International Congress for Ataxia Research. The conference will take place November 1 – 4, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.

Details on the presentations are shown below.

Title:Safety and Pharmacokinetics of Single and 13 Day Multiple-Dose Administration of CTI-1601, a Frataxin Replacement Therapy for Friedreich’s Ataxia
Presentation Format:Oral
Presenting Author:Nancy M. Ruiz, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Larimar Therapeutics
Presentation Date and Time:November 3, 2022, at 4:00 PM CT


Title:Tissue Frataxin Increases After Administration of CTI-1601, a Frataxin Replacement Therapy in Development for the Treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia
Presentation Format:Poster
Presenting Author:David Bettoun, PhD, Vice President of Discovery and Non-clinical R&D, Larimar Therapeutics
Poster Session Date and Time:12:00 -1:00 PM CT on November 2 and 3, 2022


Title:Identification of Differentially Expressed Genes in Friedreich’s Ataxia Patients
Presentation Format:Poster
Presenting Author:Matthew Baile, PhD, Senior Research Investigator, Larimar Therapeutics
Poster Session Date and Time:12:00 -1:00 PM CT on November 2 and 3, 2022


About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. ( LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]
(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:
Michael Celano
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(484) 414-2715

ti?nf=ODY2Nzc4MiM1MjExODc4IzUwMDA3Nzg4OQ==
Larimar-Therapeutics.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles