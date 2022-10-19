Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 26, 2022!

Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https%3A%2F%2Fir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q3 2022 Update: https%3A%2F%2Fir.tesla.com+%0A
Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221019006060r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019006060/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles