RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) today announced it estimates that losses from certain 2022 catastrophe events will have a net negative impact of approximately $650 million on the Company’s third quarter 2022 results of operations. This estimate is primarily driven by the net negative impact of approximately $540 million from Hurricane Ian. In addition, losses from certain other catastrophe events, along with the aggregate losses associated with these and other events, contributed to the estimated net negative impact.

The Company expects to report a net loss attributable to common shareholders for both the third quarter of 2022 and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

While the Company expects to report an operating loss attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022, the operating loss attributable to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is expected to be modest.

Kevin J. O’Donnell, President and Chief Executive Officer of RenaissanceRe, commented: “We extend our sympathies to all those impacted by the quarter’s catastrophic events. Our purpose is to protect communities and enable prosperity, and we stand ready to pay our customers’ claims to help communities rebuild. Looking forward, we have the capital, scale, and flexibility to provide our customers with much needed reinsurance in 2023 while creating value for our shareholders.”

Net Negative Impact

Net negative impact on underwriting result includes the sum of (1) net claims and claim expenses incurred, (2) assumed and ceded reinstatement premiums earned and (3) earned and lost profit commissions. Net negative impact on net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders is the sum of (1) net negative impact on underwriting result and (2) redeemable noncontrolling interest, both before consideration of any related income tax benefit (expense).

The Company’s estimates of net negative impact are based on a review of its potential exposures, preliminary discussions with certain counterparties and actuarial modeling techniques. The actual net negative impact, both individually and in the aggregate, may vary from these estimates, perhaps materially. Changes in these estimates will be recorded in the period in which they occur.

Meaningful uncertainty remains regarding the estimates and the nature and extent of the losses from catastrophe events, driven by the magnitude and recent nature of each event, the geographic areas impacted by the events, relatively limited claims data received to date, the contingent nature of business interruption and other exposures, potential uncertainties relating to reinsurance recoveries and other factors inherent in loss estimation, among other things.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, RenaissanceRe has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

