U.S. Bank, an industry leader in payment services will launch the Shopper+Cash+Rewards%26trade%3B+Visa+Signature%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Card on October 24, just in time for the winter holiday shopping season, to give cardmembers an option to slim down their wallets and enjoy up to 6% cash back on not one, but two of the nation’s top 24 retailers, including Amazon.com™, Home Depot® and Walmart®1. The U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards™ Card also gives cardholders up to 3% cash back on their top choice between gas stations and EV charging stations, wholesale clubs such as Costco Wholesale® and Sam’s Clubs®, or bills and home utilities – plus 1.5% cash back on everything else. In addition, the card offers 5.5% cash back on hotels and car rentals listed and booked directly in the U.S. Bank Rewards Center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019006081/en/

U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards™ Visa Signature® Card (Photo: Business Wire)

“We believe this card is unprecedented in its ability to offer richer rewards than many retailer-specific cards,” said Steve Mattics, head of Retail Payment Solutions for U.S. Bank. “It gives cardmembers the ability to earn 6% cash back at two of their favorite retail brands, along with compelling rewards everywhere else they shop. Cardmembers can use the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Reward Card for home improvement purchases, electronics, fashion and holiday or everyday shopping. It’s a one-stop shopping tool – one card for everywhere – that can deliver powerful earning potential.”

U.S. Bank is also piloting a version of the card plastic that includes innovative LED-powered technology that lights up the U.S. Bank logo during contactless transactions. The card with the LED feature is the first of its kind in market and will be available at no extra cost to select cardholders while supplies last. Customers who do not receive the LED version of the Shopper Cash Rewards Card will initially receive a standard plastic version but may be able to upgrade to the LED version in the future pending availability.

“It’s time to lighten up your wallet with one card that can just about do it all,” said Mattics. “Our goal is to help shoppers worry less about using the ‘right card’ at the ‘right checkout’ and get back to doing those things that matter most to them – with more rewards in their pockets as a result.”

Cardmembers can choose to keep or to change their two 6% retailers and their 3% category each quarter. Plus, they can stack all their everyday savings with hundreds of other exclusive U.S. Bank discounts viewable online.

The U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards™ Card includes no annual fee in the first year and a $95 annual fee each year thereafter.

With the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards™ Card, cardmembers can redeem their rewards anytime in the form of a cash back deposit in their U.S. Bank account, a statement credit, a U.S. Bank Rewards Card, or Merchant Gift Cards. And, for a limited time, cardmembers will receive a $250 bonus after they spend $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening.

More information is available at usbank.com/shopper.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $601 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

1 List of 6% retailers: Ace Hardware®; Apple®; Amazon.com™; Anthropologie™; Bed, Bath, & Beyond®; Best Buy®; Chewy.com®; Crate & Barrel™; Disney®; Home Depot®; Ikea®; Kohl’s®; Lowe’s®; Lululemon™; Macy’s™; Menard’s®; Nordstrom™; Pottery Barn®; QVC®; Restoration Hardware™; Target®; Walmart®; Wayfair.com; and Williams Sonoma®.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019006081/en/