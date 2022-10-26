SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Intuitive announced that it has become the largest provider of robotic-assisted surgical technology training to be accredited by the Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCS England).

The accreditation, which has been awarded to Intuitive across its entire global education portfolio, is an award of excellence from RCS England in recognition of outstanding surgery-related education and is an internationally recognized hallmark of quality.

Intuitive is the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery and provides training on its robotic technology to surgeons and their teams on its da Vinci Surgical Systems. To date, Intuitive has provided technology training to more than 60,000 surgeons worldwide.

The Royal College of Surgeons of England is a world leader of surgical education and provides quality assurance for any surgical training run in the UK and globally. The accreditation process is a review of the entire surgical education provider, its facilities, resources, and educational portfolio, and is only awarded where there is a clear demonstration of excellence in each of these components.

“We are proud that the Royal College of Surgeons has recognized Intuitive for the quality of our robotic surgery technology training and education, which combines technology and skills training with peer-to-peer learning. Achieving and maintaining a high standard of training are critical to realizing the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery for hospitals, surgeons, and patients,” said Dr. Gillian Duncan, Intuitive’s Senior Vice President of Professional Education.

“Intuitive is committed to providing technology training and education to surgeons and their teams. With nearly 30 years of experience in bringing robotic-assisted surgical systems and innovative technology to healthcare providers around the globe, we understand the vital role that training plays in any successful robotics program,” said Duncan.

“This accreditation gives assurance to the surgical community and to patients that training on this technology is being provided in a safe and standardized approach globally and will ensure that surgeons and their teams have confidence in their ability to use the tool, which is vital as new technology is adopted,” said Nuha Yassin, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, and Council Member at the Royal College of Surgeons.

About Intuitive

Intuitive ( ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic surgery. Our technologies include the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. By uniting advanced systems, progressive learning, and value-enhancing services, we help physicians and their teams optimize care delivery to support the best outcomes possible. At Intuitive, we envision a future of care that is less invasive and profoundly better, where diseases are identified early and treated quickly, so patients can get back to what matters most.

Please visit https://www.intuitive.com/en-us for more information.

Contact:



Peper Long

(202) 997-7373



[email protected]