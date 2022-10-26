ROGERS, Ark., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. ( CRMT) (the “Company”) welcomes the addition of Holly Thomson as Chief Digital Officer.



“Opportunities in the digital and data areas of our business are enormous and Holly Thomson will be a critically important leader for America’s Car-Mart. Her broad and extensive Automotive Industry experience together with her strong team-oriented approach will allow us to maximize important growth initiatives,” said Jeff Williams, Chief Executive Officer. “Holly will drive the completion and roll-out of our new Loan Origination System (LOS). The LOS will improve our customer experience by providing enhanced on-line pre-approvals for financing, allowing us to increase the funnel of potential customers to our dealerships. She will also be instrumental in our initiatives around the utilization of data in all areas of our business. Holly is a fantastic addition to our team.”

Holly Thomson joins the Company with over 20 years of experience in financial services, having led large digital transformation initiatives in successive leadership roles. Most recently, Ms. Thomson was Senior Vice President of Digital Product & Strategy at Wells Fargo, responsible for direct-to-consumer products and customer offers. Prior to Wells Fargo, Ms. Thomson held several senior leadership roles at Ally Bank, including Senior Director of Auto and Dealer Financial Services, managing the digital experience for millions of customers and thousands of dealers across the country.

Ms. Thomson also played an instrumental part in building an award-winning User Experience (UX) team that launched Ally Bank in 2009 and directly led the UX creative team that won a Forrester “Outside In” Award in 2013 for the design of Ally’s Mobile Banking App. Ms. Thomson is currently completing her Ph.D. in communication on digital transformation and the role of UX.

“I am honored and excited to join such a talented group of industry leaders and professionals at America's Car-Mart,” said Ms. Thomson. “Their passion for delivering the best customer and associate experience is as impressive as the line-up of digital initiatives the team currently has underway to become the best integrated auto sales and finance company.”

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States, focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company specializes in the sale of quality, pre-owned vehicles and features flexible used car financing options for customers with bad credit, no credit, repossessions or even past bankruptcy and emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.