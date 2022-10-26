American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is pleased to announce the promotion of Matthew (Matt) J. Stevens to Assistant Vice President - Tax, effective November 1, 2022. Mr. Stevens succeeds H. Kim Baird, who will retire on January 3, 2023, after more than 38 years of distinguished service to the company.

Mr. Stevens joined Great American Insurance Group’s Financial Division in 1998. In 2000, he transferred to AFG’s Tax Department, where he has held roles of increasing responsibility, serving as Divisional Vice President since 2019. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of tax reporting, analysis and planning for AFG and its subsidiaries.

Mr. Stevens is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

