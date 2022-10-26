WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, at 8:00am ET.



The program will provide an opportunity for an in-depth look at the Company’s hospital-based products, including CAL02, BARHEMSYS® and BYFAVO®, and Enalare’s ENA-001. Featured speakers include Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer, senior members of Eagle’s clinical and commercial teams, and noteworthy Key Opinion Leaders, who will discuss the scientific rationale and potential unmet medical needs for each pipeline asset and commercial product.

Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions following the presentations.

Advance registration is required for this event. Institutional investors and analysts are kindly requested to RSVP through this link to attend.

A webcast of this event will be accessible via the Company’s website at www.eagleus.com, under the Investors section.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include vasopressin, PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

