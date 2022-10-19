Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 26, 2022!

DuPont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 19, 2022

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter dividend of thirty-three cents ($0.33) per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable on December 15, 2022, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on November 30, 2022.

dupont_Logo.jpg

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™ and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, SMor ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc

favicon.png?sn=PH06109&sd=2022-10-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-announces-regular-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301653908.html

SOURCE DuPont

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH06109&Transmission_Id=202210191605PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH06109&DateId=20221019
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles