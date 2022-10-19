PR Newswire

Michael Jung to Lead Company's Platform for Science-based Climate Research and Insights

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, today announced Michael Jung as the executive director of the ICF Climate Center , the company's thought leadership platform that offers climate research and insights to help organizations achieve their climate goals.

Jung brings 25 years of experience in climate, energy and public policy having worked with various government agencies, utilities and private companies on developing related strategies and plans. Jung's most recent role was vice president for government affairs at the Pacific Northwest Generating Cooperative. Additionally, Jung was an early team member at several notable clean technology startups, including Silver Spring Networks and Utilidata.

"We stand at a critical moment in history as our infrastructure ages, extreme weather events fueled by climate change become more frequent, and the federal government deploys historic levels of new funding to address climate change," said Anne Choate, executive vice president of ICF's energy, environment and infrastructure group. "Michael's dedication to tackling complex energy and climate challenges, coupled with his track record for innovating to improve our infrastructure, make him an ideal leader for our Climate Center."

Launched in early 2021, the ICF Climate Center leverages ICF's over 2,000 climate, energy and environment experts and over 40 years of experience to publish groundbreaking research on a variety of climate topics, including electric vehicle adoption, recent federal infrastructure and climate policies, and extreme weather events. Analyses and insights from the ICF Climate Center experts have appeared in over 100 media outlets, including the Washington Post, New York Times, USA Today and Axios.

"I am humbled and honored by the responsibility of leading the ICF Climate Center as it continues to coordinate, strengthen and make accessible the collective wisdom of the company's deep and broad climate change expertise," said Jung.

ICF is among the oldest and largest climate consultancies in the world. The company started working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy from their inception, supporting sea level rise studies in the early 1980s and providing analysis of the Clean Air Act and all subsequent amendments using our proprietary Integrated Planning Model. After more than five decades, ICF continues to be at the forefront of monumental moments in the history of climate science, policy and action. This includes supporting many of the U.S. federal government's current flagship climate programs such as the annual Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks, the ENERGY STAR® program and the National Climate Assessment. ICF climate experts also work with utilities, state and local governments, private-sector companies and national governments in Europe and around the world.

