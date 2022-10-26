Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM, Financial) plans to release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after the market closes.

RYAM will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, to discuss these results. Supplemental materials and access to the live audio webcast will be available at www.RYAMglobal.com. A replay of this webcast will be archived on the company’s website shortly after the call.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-428-7458, no passcode required. For international parties, dial 862-298-0702. A replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the call ends until 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The replay dial-in number within the U.S. is 877-660-6853, international is 201-612-7415, Conference ID:13733320.

About RYAM

RYAM is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paper and packaging markets.

