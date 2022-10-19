Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 26, 2022!

TRIUMPH to Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2022

Live Webcast scheduled for 8:30 AM ET on November 8, 2022

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) will release second quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings on November 8, 2022 and will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. ET. A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast.

What:

TRIUMPH Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call



When:

8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022



Where:

http://www.triumphgroup.com



How:

Go to the web site at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.



Archive:

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available two hours after the call and will remain available for 90 days.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH08881&sd=2022-10-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-to-webcast-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-earnings-conference-call-301654106.html

SOURCE Triumph Group

