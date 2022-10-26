Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 26, 2022!

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's Top Sells of the 3rd Quarter

Fund exits positions in Citrix and Buffett's Occidental

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Fund’s top sell is the closure of its position in Citrix.
  • It also exited stake in Buffett holding Occidental.
  • Fund trims positions in Xcel Energy, Loews and United Parcel Service.
Article's Main Image

The

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), part of Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), disclosed this week that is top sells during the third quarter included the closure of its positions in Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS, Financial) and Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY, Financial) and reductions to its holdings of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL, Financial), Loews Corp. (L, Financial) and United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS, Financial).

Managed by John Linehan, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in undervalued companies that have a strong record of paying dividends.

1582764558857109504.png

As of September, the fund’s $15.37 billion equity portfolio contains 115 stocks, with eight new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 5%. The topfour sectors in terms of weight are financial services, health care, industrials and utilities, representing 21.13%, 18.22%, 10.11% and 9.58% of the equity portfolio.

1582765459860717568.png

Investors should be aware that portfolio updates for mutual funds do not necessarily provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The data is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

Citrix Systems

The fund sold all 990,00 shares of Citrix Systems (

CTXS, Financial), trimming 0.58% of its equity portfolio.

1582767517401710592.png

Shares of Citrix Systems averaged $102.42 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.83 as of Wednesday.

1582767863700226048.png

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based virtualization software company has a GF Score of 80 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a growth rank of 7 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 6 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 3 out of 10.

1582769318582648832.png

Citrix Systems’ profitability ranks 8 out of 10 on the back of operating margins outperforming more than 80% of global competitors despite declining approximately 12% per year on average over the past five years.

1582771112360640512.png

Gurus with holdings in Citrix Systems include

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)’s GMO, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)’s GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fairfax Financial Ltd. (TSX:FFH).

1582771493715148800.png

Occidental Petroleum

The fund sold all 730,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum (

OXY, Financial), reducing its equity portfolio by 0.26%.

1582771749936791552.png

Shares of Occidental Petroleum averaged $64.01 during the third quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.32 as of Wednesday.

1582803582418255872.png

The Houston-based energy exploration and production company has a GF Score of 63 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a growth rank of 5 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10, a momentum rank of 3 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 1 out of 10.

1582803997411082240.png

Occidental Petroleum’s profitability ranks 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and an operating margin that outperforms more than 76% of global competitors.

1582805736637956096.png

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) owns more than 278 million shares of Occidental. According to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature of GuruFocus based on SEC 13-D, 13-G and Form 4 filings, Berkshire purchased 5,985,190 shares of Occidental on Sept. 28.

1582808976075096064.png

Xcel Energy

The fund sold 1,010,000 shares of Xcel Energy (

XEL, Financial), chopping 80.16% of the position and 0.42% of its equity portfolio.

1582813235919290368.png

Shares of Xcel Energy averaged $72.80 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.83.

1582813559602118656.png

The Minneapolis-based electricity company has a GF Score of 80 out of 100: Even though the company’s financial strength ranks just 3 out of 10, Xcel Energy has a momentum rank of 6 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for profitability, growth and GF Value.

1582818043959017472.png

Xcel Energy’s profitability ranks 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, including 10 years of positive operating income over the past decade and gross profit margins outperforming approximately 70% of global competitors.

1582830645711831040.png

Loews

The firm sold 1,060,000 shares of Loews (

L, Financial), trimming 26.04% of the position and 0.38% of its equity portfolio.

1582832690514722816.png

Shares of Loews averaged $56.12 during the third quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.94 as of Wednesday.

1582834997298036736.png

The New York-based based property and casualty insurance company has a GF Score of 73 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 8 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 4 out of 10 for growth and financial strength.

1582837562848935936.png

United Parcel Service

The firm sold 300,000 shares of United Parcel Service (

UPS, Financial), trimming 12.82% of the position and 0.33% of its equity portfolio.

1582839699561611264.png

Shares of UPS averaged $189.34 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.83 as of Wednesday.

1582840033314963456.png

The Atlanta-based logistics company has a GF Score of 93 out of 100, driven by a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability, growth and momentum despite financial strength and GF Value ranking just between 6 out of 10 and 7 out of 10.

1582840593426513920.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles