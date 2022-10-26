The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, will announce third quarter 2022 financial results before the market open and will host a virtual investor day event beginning at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Chief Executive Officer, Gerry Smith, and members of his executive leadership team will provide an in-depth review of the company’s four distinct business units, growth trajectory and the company’s capital allocation plans. A question-and-answer session will follow the event.

To register for the webcast or watch a replay after its conclusion, visit The ODP Corporation’s investor relations website at investor.theodpcorp.com. A copy of the earnings press release, supplemental financial disclosures and presentation will also be available on the website.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, online presence and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies Office Depot, LLC; ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Veyer, LLC; and Varis, LLC, The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

