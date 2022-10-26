Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 26, 2022!

Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 prior to the market open on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-291-5491 and referencing access code number 3547024. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, November 2, 2022 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 7668330.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden
Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer
and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060

ti?nf=ODY2ODcxMyM1MjE0NDc1IzIwMTg5MDY=
Provident-Financial-Holdings-I.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles