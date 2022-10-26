Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (“MEC”) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 after market close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

A conference call will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Jag Reddy, President and Chief Executive Officer and Todd Butz, Chief Financial Officer. Rand Stille, Chief Operating Officer, and Ryan Raber, EVP of Strategy, Sales and Marketing will also participate in the call.

For a live webcast of the conference call, visit www.mecinc.com and click on the link to the live webcast on the investors page. In addition to the earnings release, a presentation will be posted on the investor page prior to the call.

For telephone access to the conference, call (844) 200-6205 within the United States, call (833) 950-0062 within Canada, or +1 (929) 526-1599 from outside the United States and Canada and please use the Access Code: 834814.

An Internet replay of the conference call will be available on MEC's website in the Investors section. In addition, a telephone replay will be available shortly after the call. To access the recorded replay, call (866) 813-9403 within the United States, (226) 828-7578 within Canada, or +44 204 525 0658 outside the United States and Canada, and use the Access Code: 018010.

About MEC

Founded in 1945, MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a full suite of design, prototyping, tooling, production fabrication, coatings, assembly, and aftermarket services. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction & access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Along with prototyping and engineering services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing infrastructure with 20 facilities, across seven states to serve customers with short lead-times. For more information, please visit mecinc.com.

