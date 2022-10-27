Absolute+Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.08 per share on its common shares, payable in cash on November 25, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2022.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, Absolute is the only platform offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections - helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by nearly 18,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader for the eleventh consecutive quarter in the Fall 2022 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management and as a leader in the Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking.

